Moving On: T.I. Purchases $3.27M Mansion In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

The sprawling new home features a massive pool, spa and an outdoor fireplace

It seems a wave of bad press will not stop T.I. from expanding his real estate portfolio. According to reports, the rapper has purchased an Atlanta mansion worth $3,265,000.

|| RELATED: T.I. Seemingly Hits Back At Accusers On “What It’s Come To” ||

|| RELATED: LAPD Investigating T.I., Tiny Over Sexual Assault, Drugging Accusation ||

According to TMZ, the 7-bed, 10-bath, 14,000-square-foot home was purchased at the end of 2020. The property resides on the Chattahoochee River and features a massive pool, spa and an outdoor fireplace. Other listed amenities include a massage room, sauna, gym, home theater, wine cellar and guest house.

The listing was held by Ansley Real Estate agent and owner Bonneau Ansley III.

 

News of the real estate purchase comes in the wake of allegations from women across the country who have accused T.I. and Tiny of sexual abuse.

Last month, The Daily Beast reported that the Los Angeles Police Department began investigating the star couple in reference to allegations of sexual assault and drugging. Investigators launched a probe in April following the accusations of a woman identified as Jane Doe. The alleged assault took place in 2005.

Doe says she engaged in unwanted sex acts. Her lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, also represents a total of 11 accusers, 8 of whom say they were victimized by T.I. and Tiny including claims of sexual assault, drugging and kidnapping. Three accusers, including one man, allege they were victims of “terroristic threats” made by the couple.

For his part, T.I. seems to have fired back at his accusers on the song, “What It’s Come To.” Uploaded to his official YouTube account on May 21, the rapper challenged anonymous accusers to come into the light.

“Go put yo face and reputation on it,” He raps. “These kind of claims deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don’t it?”

Toward the end of his verse he says, “Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision, while I’m up against some lyin’ a– bitches.”

Moving On: T.I. Purchases $3.27M Mansion In Atlanta [PHOTOS]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

06.07.21
