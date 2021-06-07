Columbus City Council Votes to Cancel Mask Mandate

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The Columbus City Council voted Monday to repeal the city’s mask ordinance.
Council members wanted to make clear, however, that the pandemic is not over, saying this is a phase of transitioning.
The vote to repeal the order was passed unanimously Monday but doesn’t go into effect until Mayor Andrew Ginther signs it, which his office said could be done either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Repealing the ordinances will allow Columbus to fall in line with U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance, meaning fully vaccinated people will have a choice on masking whether they are inside or outside.
For the full NBC4 story click here
