Water Rescue for Missing Swimmer Underway in Grove City

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i.com

First responders are on the scene of a water rescue in Big Darby Creek in Grove City.

Officials responded to the area of the 7900 block of Railroad Street in Grove City at approximately 3:49 p.m. Saturday.

According to Brian Taylor, chief for the Pleasant Township Fire Department, three people were swimming in the water, two men and a woman. One man and the woman were able to get out of the water safely, while the man, who Taylor identified as a Hispanic in his early to mid-20s, is still in the water.

As of 5:40 p.m., authorities said they’ve been searching for more than an hour.

Taylor said if needed, the search will continue until 9 p.m. Saturday, then resume Sunday morning.

Taylor said the rain from earlier in the week has made the conditions on the river difficult.

“The height of the water is up, the speed of the water is up, the current is up,” he said. “We ask anyone coming out to do any kind of watersports here to have a personal floatation device available to them. That will undoubtedly help save your life.”

This is the second reported water rescue in the Darby Creek area this week. On Tuesday, a woman was pulled from the water after her kayak capsized. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

White Male Privilege Made Jeffrey Toobin’s CNN Return Possible After Zoom Masturbation Scandal 12 photos Launch gallery White Male Privilege Made Jeffrey Toobin’s CNN Return Possible After Zoom Masturbation Scandal 1. 1 of 12 2. 2 of 12 3. 3 of 12 4. 4 of 12 5. 5 of 12 6. 6 of 12 7. 7 of 12 8. 8 of 12 9. 9 of 12 10. 10 of 12 11. 11 of 12 12. 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading White Male Privilege Made Jeffrey Toobin’s CNN Return Possible After Zoom Masturbation Scandal White Male Privilege Made Jeffrey Toobin’s CNN Return Possible After Zoom Masturbation Scandal CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was known for many things prior to being caught masturbating on zoom during a work call with his former colleagues at The New Yorker. The analyst was once an assistant attorney for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn and rose to fame for his legal coverage at The New Yorker and a subsequent book detailing the O.J. Simpson trial. The book was later turned into the award-winning FX series, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson.” He joined CNN in the early 2000s where he later became the network’s chief legal analyst. https://twitter.com/CurtisHouck/status/1403061093824708611?s=20 But in an awkward and embarrassing turn of events, his respect and notoriety were overshadowed last October after news broke of the exposed zoom call. The events that followed included his termination from The New Yorker, a publication he worked at for 27 years, and an eight-month leave from CNN. “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Toobin said last year. “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.” Then, on Thursday, Toobin was welcomed back to CNN with open arms. appearring alongside anchor Alisyn Camerota on “CNN Newsroom.” “I have spent the seven subsequent months — miserable months — in my life . . . trying to be a better person,” Toobin told viewers on Thursday. “I’m in therapy, trying to do some public service, working in a food bank . . . working on a new book. . . . But I am trying to become the kind of person that people can trust again.” While there aren’t any applicable examples in this situation to compare how white privilege has afforded Toobin a second shot at his career, Toobin’s reemergence didn’t go unnoticed. “Cancel culture doesn’t exist for white men no matter how much they try to convince you otherwise,” Jemele Hill tweeted, resharing The Hill’s reporting on Toobin’s CNN return. https://twitter.com/jemelehill/status/1403088971106635776?s=20 CNN remained largely silent on Toobin’s controversy and obviously did not resort to terminating him like his former employer. That in itself speaks volumes. And like some viewers pointed out, were there no other candidates from minority communities who could easily fill Toobin’s shoes? https://twitter.com/jkfecke/status/1403097303536201733?s=20 According to The Washington Post, who spoke to a CNN executive under anonymity the network believed Toobin suffered enough. https://twitter.com/jeremymbarr/status/1403070999235530755?s=20 “I don’t think that one terrible mistake should define a person or ruin their employment opportunities for life,” the executive said, adding that the analyst faced humiliation for a “wildly embarrassing” but “unintentional” mistake. “I live in the world. I know social media, what the reactions are likely to be,” he told Camerota on Thursday. “I hope they will at least be mixed.” And like Toobin suggested during his interview, social media had a lot to say.

Water Rescue for Missing Swimmer Underway in Grove City was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com