Columbus Residents to Receive $100 For Getting the COVID Vaccine

According to NBC4I, In an effort to help with the COVID-19 vaccination process, Columbus City Council unanimously voted to approve a new initiative that will put cash into residents’ pockets.
It’s called the Vaccine Green Initiative.
Council says this is a way to help people who really can’t afford to take time off from work to get the vaccine or, if necessary, to recover from it.
The Vaccine Green Initiative, which was approved unanimously by City Council Monday, is that next step.
City residents will be able to get up to $100 for getting either the single Johnson & Johnson shot or the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
For the full NBC4 story click here
