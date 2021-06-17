Janai Wray’s Clothing Line Broken Land Gives A Stylish, Unique Ode To Brooklyn

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Brooklyn-born fashionista Janai Wray is an attorney and certified NBA agent by day, and a successful fashion designer by night. The multifaceted entrepreneur developed an infatuation with denim at a young age. Little did she know it would by the catalyst behind her unique, super-chic brand, Broken Land.

The pandemic was a questionable time for most Black business owners. Some were applying for loans to help sustain their businesses, others were forced to shut down due to a stifled financial flow, and a few were fueled with the quietness of the pandemic, causing them to step out on faith and launch a business. While working as an attorney by day, Janai decided to dedicate her evenings to launching her own clothing line.

“I would work with my firm 8:30-6pm and stay up until 3 – 4 AM working on the clothing line most days,” she told HB in an exclusive interview.

You haven’t experienced Brooklyn pride until you speak to someone from the borough. Rich with culture and diversity, the borough birthed some of the greatest talents of our time. Most creatives have an undying love affair with county that houses an estimated 2,648,403 residents. “Im from Brooklyn, hence the name Broken Land. It means Brooklyn in dutch. I was born and raised here, before gentrification,” Janai explained.

With a name in tow, Broken Land was born. The brand launched in August of 2020, offering detailed denim pieces with intricate pleats and shapes. “ I wanted to provide something unique, bold, different but casual. Also, I wanted to create some statement pieces that people can hold on to forever,” she said.

Janai has lots to celebrate this year. The lawyer got married in May, in what looked like a scene out of a Black fairytale. “ My wedding theme is regal,” she explained. Regal it was! This modern-day princess tied the knot at an extravagant castle in New Jersey. “ I wanted things I have never seen before in a wedding, IE: centerpieces and stuff. I have seen a lot of weddings online and I wanted mine to be different. Attire was also very important. I provided inspiration for guests on our website. All of the inspiration were red carpet images so people knew to come in the best version of their black tie attire. For our close family, I asked them to dress in silver and gold so they could match the castle and the pictures would be nice. Also, I wanted entertainment so people could feel like they were at an fun theatrical event. My main goal was for my guest to have a lot of fun and they did.”

As a designer, Janai was heavily invested in the dresses of her wedding party. She played a huge role in the designs and execution of the garments, making sure the perfectly fit her theme of Black royalty. “I helped choose the dresses for the mother of the bride and groom, the officiant of course and all of the Bridesmaid. I used inspiration from other gowns to create their dress and had them made, chose color and all components etc. This process took 3-4 months. I went to all the initial and second fittings and then most of the final fittings as well to make sure the fit was right,” Janai explained.

Now that she’s planned the wedding of a lifetime, it’s time to celebrate the growth of Broken Land. “ I want to open a showroom and warehouse space soon. I am really excited about that. I also want to develop the designs more, work with other fabrics. My main goal is to continue to develop my brand aesthetic and grow the brand to be a fashion house.” Janai is approaching 1 year of being in business. Statistics show that 20% of businesses fail within the first year. Broken Land is part of the 80% that has successfully survived the euphoric highs and devastating lows of entrepreneurship. “The struggles are managing costs as we grow and other logistics. I have a team working with me to help with those things so for now it is just growing pains. I am even excited about that,” she said. “The highlights are seeing everyone in my brand. People I know, people all over the US and some other countries, it truly makes me happy. Moreover, I like to see how people style the items.”

Janai has already started to branch outside of her denim aesthetic to include spandex. You can learn more about the woman behind the brand by following her on Instagram . While you’re there, follow her business page too. You can see more of Broken Land collections via her website

DON’T MISS…

Janai Wray’s Clothing Line Broken Land Gives A Stylish, Unique Ode To Brooklyn was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: