Ohio Teacher Charged with Two Counts of Sexual Battery for Having Sex with a 15-year-old

According to NBC4i, A former Steubenville Catholic Central High School teacher was sentenced after accepting a plea agreement to one count of sexual battery.
Corissa A. McCalister, 22, of Steubenville was sentenced to two years of probation, community service and must register as a sex offender. McCalister originally pled not guilty.
McCalister was the head cross country coach and assistant track coach at Steubenville Catholic Central High School, where she reportedly was driving a 15-year-old student home from a track meet at Edison High School when she made a stop at the Harrison County Fairgrounds in Cadiz and engaged in sex with the teen.
The juvenile’s mother notified the school of the allegations and law enforcement officials were contacted.
For the full NBC4 story click here
