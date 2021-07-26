Wine Down Wednesdays
HomeWine Down Wednesdays

Wine Down Wednesdays With Guest Rachael Parini Hosted Nia Noelle

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode!  In this episode,Nia Noelle talks with professional ballet company members at Ballet Met Rachael Parini to talk about the arts in Columbus and representation in the black community.

Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, July 28th at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or right here on our website.

Click to follow Magic on our Facebook page and never miss a live episode.

Women To Know: 17 Leading Black Beauty Brand Owners
17 photos

The Latest:

 

ceramics , columbus , lalese stamps , lolly lolly , mug , wine down wednesdays

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Wine Down Wednesday Rachael Parini
Wine Down Wednesdays With Guest Rachael Parini Hosted…
 29 mins ago
07.26.21
Photos
Close