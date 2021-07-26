CLOSE
Wine Down Wednesday is back with another episode! In this episode,Nia Noelle talks with professional ballet company members at Ballet Met Rachael Parini to talk about the arts in Columbus and representation in the black community.
Watch this interactive conversation live Wednesday, July 28th at 6:30 pm on the Magic Facebook page or right here on our website.
Click to follow Magic on our Facebook page and never miss a live episode.
The Latest:
- Wine Down Wednesdays With Guest Rachael Parini Hosted Nia Noelle
- Issa Rae Ties The Knot To Longtime Boyfriend Louis Diame
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 26, 2021: Pelosi Appoints Rogue Republican — New R. Kelly Allegations — Rising Covid Cases
- Tiffany Haddish Talks Fitness Prep to Play Flo-Jo: ‘My Legs Are Going to Be Amazing!’
- Sherri Shepherd Talks Weight Loss Journey In People Magazine’s Health Edition: ‘I’ve Never Felt Better!’
- Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder Bob Moses Dies At 86
- New R. Kelly Sex Abuse Allegations Now Include Two Teen Boys
- Saweetie Shines On The Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam
- LeToya Luckett Shows Off Post Baby Beach Bod: ‘Ya Girl Is Officially 55 Lbs Down’
- Michael B. Jordan Developing Black Superman Project for HBO Max