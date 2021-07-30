Kanye Gearing Up for Another Listening Party

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Well, it seems like Kanye is not only staying at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to complete his album. He’s also planning to have another listening party for his much-anticipated album Donda.

The Chi-town native is heavy at work on album number ten and he left fans on hold when he had the first listening party and then didn’t release the album. Now, Yeezy is back in the studio making changes to the album and word is, planning another listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Last week, he let fans hear the album dedicated to his mom and played songs that featured Pusha T, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Roddy Rich, and to everyone’s surprise Jay-Z. According to reports, Yeezy is spending $50,000 a night to stay at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to make it his personal studio. Now, insiders say that he’s inviting friends, family, and fans back the the ATL to hear the completely finished product.

The date for the next listening party is supposed to be August 5, and Yeezy is planning a totally different experience from the first time at the request of Live Nation and CAA.

The first listening party broke the Apple Music Global Livestream with 3.3 million viewers. Will you be traveling to ATL if Kanye has a second listening party? What did you think of the first listening party?