Are We Headed for a Four-Day Workweek? New Congress Legislation Gaining Steam

According to NBC4i, a four-day workweek seems like a dream for some Americans, but a new proposal in Congress may make that reality.
The possibility is there and the mindset is changing fast — even without legislation, a four-day week is already normal for a lot of American workers, and many employers are touting the results with no drop and even improvements in productivity.
The proposed legislation introduced this week by California Congressman Mark Takano seeks to reduce the national standard workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours. He cites known benefits for both employees and employers.
Alex Pang, a consultant who helps employers to make the transition, says changes to improve efficiency can greatly boost productivity, and with more downtime, employees are much healthier and happier. He says it also leads to less turnover.
For the full NBC4 story click here
