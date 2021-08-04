City of Columbus Cracks Down on Reckless ATV Use Leads to Arrest, Seizure of Vehicles & Guns

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Columbus Police announced Wednesday the results of “Operation 52,” the multi-jurisdictional task force deployed to address the reckless operation of ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets.

Police Chief Elaine Bryant, Columbus City Council, and law enforcement partners with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Whitehall Division of Police announced the crackdown on July 21. On July 26th, Columbus City Council passed legislation creating an offense for reckless operation of an ATV or dirt bike, carrying a minimum penalty of $500 and a maximum penalty of $1,000.

“To anyone engaging in this careless and foolish behavior, I want to be clear: that was your warning. There won’t be another,” said Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts. “These vehicles are not toys, and our streets are not your playground. What you’re doing is putting lives at risk- including your own. If life and safety isn’t enough to convince you, know this: we can and will seize your vehicle.”

Over the past weekend, enforcement efforts resulted in the following:

Friday, 7/30/21:

8 ATVs impounded

8 arrests

2 firearms recovered

1 stolen ATV recovered

Multiple misdemeanor citations and several felony charges

Saturday 7/31/21:

3 ATVs impounded

3 arrests

3 firearms recovered

1 stolen firearm recovered

1 stolen ATV recovered

Multiple misdemeanor citations and several felony charges

Video from “Operation 52,” photos of suspects we are asking the public identify click here

“This crackdown will continue as long as this behavior does,” said Columbus Police Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight. “These folks won’t know where we are, or when. We will continue to work with our partners and use the resources necessary to stop this dangerous behavior.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: