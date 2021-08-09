Interview with Grammy Award Winning Songwriter Steven Russell (TROOP)

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

I had an opportunity to talk with Steve Russell, the lead singer of the legendary R&B group, TROOP. We spoke about his early childhood evolving into the group we all know as TROOP. We spoke at length on him becoming a songwriter and producer and how he linked up with the production team that landed him a Grammy.

Some of his mentors in the game was Keith Sweat, Chucky Thompson, Gerald Levert and Babyface. He also spoke about dealing with depression after the TROOP took a hiatus, and the transition from being the lead singer to playing a role behind the scenes. If you are a fan of some of the classic songs we grew up to love, like “Spread My Wings”, “Mamacita”, and “Sweet November” then you will appreciate this conversation with the Grammy Award winning songwriter, Steven Russell.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: