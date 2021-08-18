Arts & Entertainment
Victoria Monét Talks Coastin’, Coming Into Woman Hood/Motherhood,& Working With Beyonce Rumors +More

Gather around the Lemonade stand because a STAR stepped in. If you don’t know who Victoria Monét is get familiar because she’s the reason for some of your favorite hits…especially if you’re an Ariana Grande Fan.

Sis’s pen game is sick! Known for writing, producing, and singing on songs from artists like Chris Brown, Mary J. Blige, Normani, Diddy, Chloe and Halle, and more. Victoria is really that girl! We talked about her career behind the scenes and stepping into her own lane as an artist with her debut album Jaguar that celebrated its 1 year anniversary.

Victoria discussed coming into her womanhood and stepping into motherhood. There’s been a rumor floating that she’s joined Beyonce’s writing camp…Is it true? Watch the full interview to find out! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!

Victoria Monét Talks Coastin’, Coming Into Woman Hood/Motherhood,& Working With Beyonce Rumors +More  was originally published on kysdc.com

