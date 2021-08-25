Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey exudes confidence, but like the rest of us, she sometimes feels insecure, and that’s OK. As Black women, we know how judgmental and critical the world can be of our Black bodies. And with a platform as big as Chloe Bailey’s, we can only imagine how hard it is avoid negative trolls on the Internet.

During a recent sit-down with fellow artist Saweetie, on “Icy University,’ the Have Mercy singer revealed she’s learning how to own her own body.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSfIepIprBb/

“I don’t think we should let the world tell us how we should love ourselves,” she said. “We all have our own insecurities and I think in a world where all you’re seeing is the best version of everyone, it makes you compare yourself.”

Seemingly addressing critics who have something to say about her trend-worthy photos. “You gotta praise yourself sometimes,” she added. “Just because you do that it doesn’t me you’re seeking for outer validation.”

In other Chloe news, the talented 23-year-old is preparing to perform as a solo act for the first time at the 2021 Video Music Awards. Chloe sparked solo rumors when she announced her personal social media account outside the Chloe x Halle brand. The sisters ares still very much a duo and you can catch them on this season of Grownish.

Chloe recently made headlines after Lil Nas X showed the curvy singer much love on her Flaunt Magazine spread.

Watch the full interview, below:

RELATED STORIES:

Chloe, Ashanti, And Sza Apply Pressure In Louisa Ballou Sex Wax Dress

6 Times Chloe Bailey Has Been Serving Curves For The Girls On Instagram

Chloe Bailey Opens Up To Saweetie About Learning To Love Her Own Body & Responding To Negativity On The Internet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: