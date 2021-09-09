More than 3,000 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health Director says there are now over 3,000 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 throughout the state, with 800 of those patients in intensive care.

Dr. Gastaldo addressed the question of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among the fully vaccinated. He said the majority of breakthrough cases are in people above the age of 80, those with compromised immune systems, and transplant patients.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

New cases of Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday came in at 6,823, with 457 new hospitalizations. The 21-day case average is now more than 4,600, with a new variant — variant ‘mu’ — now detected in Ohio.

For the full NBC4 story click here