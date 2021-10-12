According to NBC4i, four people, including a 9-year-old child, were injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on Alona Drive early Tuesday morning.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:22 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Alona Drive on the report of a shooting.
Witnesses told police that an unknown suspect approached the victims and without provocation, began shooting.
Two of the victims were injured while outside on the patio, the third victim was struck by a bullet that had entered the apartment.
The victims, a 45-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive, according to police.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- WTH!! Vet Get’s 22 Years For Having Sex With Dogs!?
- Introducing The Honorable Cardi B, As She Officiates Her First Wedding
- Usher Welcomes Second Daughter With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea
- Columbus: Seven Juveniles Charged in Large Fight at Westland High School
- Lace By Tanaya’s Runway Show Was A Stunning Display Of All Body Shapes And Skin Tones
- Columbus Police: Suspect Arrested in Polaris Shooting Incident
- Columbus: Three Shot, Child Injured in Early Morning Shooting
- Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
- Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her Gorgeous Natural Honey Blonde Curls For The Gram
- New Broadway Musical ‘Paradise Square’ Tells A Story Of Racial Harmony Torn Apart By Civil War