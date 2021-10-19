CLOSE
According to NBC4i, the Columbus Division of Police will hold a gun buy-back event this Saturday in an effort to get guns off the city’s streets.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Fire Training Academy, 3639 Parsons Avenue.
Gift cards will be handed out in exchange for guns.
The department is accepting only semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and long guns and will not accept BB guns, starter pistols, swords, knives, or any other type of non-firearm weapon.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Blue Ivy Adds To The Love In Jay Z And Beyoncé’s Latest Tiffany & Co Ad
- Zendaya Coleman Is The Youngest Celebrity To Receive The CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award
- Rahm Emanuel’s Ambassador Hearing Set For Anniversary Of Laquan McDonald’s Murder He Allegedly Covered Up
- Columbus offering city employees vaccine incentive
- Columbus police holding gun buy back event
- New Chick-fil-A opening in Dublin
- Man guilty of Polaris mall shooting sentenced to up to 17 years in prison
- Nia Long Brings The Sexy To Old Spice’s New Commercial, Dishes On Her Most Stylish Character
- Fake COVID Card Will Cost Evander Kane $1.6M Months After NHL Player Filed For Bankruptcy
- Lori Harvey’s New Skincare Line, SKN By LH, Is Set To Drop This Friday!
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: