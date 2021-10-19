Columbus police holding gun buy back event

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, the Columbus Division of Police will hold a gun buy-back event this Saturday in an effort to get guns off the city’s streets.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Fire Training Academy, 3639 Parsons Avenue.

Gift cards will be handed out in exchange for guns.

The department is accepting only semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and long guns and will not accept BB guns, starter pistols, swords, knives, or any other type of non-firearm weapon.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: