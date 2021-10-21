Chloe Bailey Explains How And Why She Became That B*tch, And We Agree

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There’s been a lot of buzz about Chloe Bailey lately. The more she steps out of her shell on Instagram and on stage, the more people seem to talk about her. From the countless comparisons to Beyoncé, to the judgment on her “doing the most” for attention, the award-winning singer’s ears have definitely been ringing over the past year.

After her theatrical performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Bailey took to twitter to shut down the critics that felt her performance was over the top. “Doing “too much” is my specialty,” she said in response to the haters.

While in New York, she paid a visit to The Breakfast Club where she spoke about her relationship with Beyonce and the constant comparisons drawn between them.

“You get Beyonce comparisons. Have you spoken to Beyonce herself about those?” Charlamagne asked.

“I love her so much,” she responded. “I’m just so happy to have her stamp of approval. She always gives me words of encouragement and you have no idea how much that means to me.”

“It’s this specific line they Bey said in ‘Formation’. ‘You know you that B*tch when you cause all this conversation.’ When I see people talking a lot about me I say, ‘Okay, you must be doing something right because if I wasn’t, everyone would be silent.’ So I am that b*tch.”

Let them know, Chloe! This super-talented woman is shining brightly like she was designed to do, and I am happy that she’s not allowing nay-sayers dictate who they think she should be. Navigating the public eye while experiencing constant criticism can have a negative affect on your mental health. I think about people like Lizzo, and now Chloe Bailey who have to defend themselves just for sharing their authenticity with the world.

I am proud of Chloe for not internalizing the negativity spewed her way. She’s right about one thing, if we’re still talking about her then she must be doing something right! What do you think?

