Kenny Lattimore shares lessons learned, new music, classical training and more w/ Sean Anthony Live

Grammy nominated singer, Kenny Lattimore opens up about his classical training lessons he learned and so much more. This conversation with Sean Anthony will open your eyes about the multi-talented singer. Sean Anthony is a radio industry vet for over 25 years. His voice has been heard in markets such as Detroit, Washington DC, Richmond, Virginia and Columbus, Ohio. You can listen to Sean Anthony on WXMG Magic 95.5 Saturday’s 5-10PM & Sunday’s 4-7PM. (MyColumbusMagic.com) #SeanAnthonyLive

01.21.24
