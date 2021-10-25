Ohio updates guidelines for COVID-19 quarantining in schools

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, the Ohio Department of Health updated its COVID-19 quarantine guidance for state schools Monday.
State health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff laid out two scenarios, called “mask to stay” and “test to play.”
- “Mask to stay” allows a student to remain in the classroom after exposure to a positive COVID-19 case as long as they wear a mask for 14 days, with the option to stop wearing the mask after seven days if the student shows no symptoms and tests negative between the fifth and seventh days.
- “Test to play” refers to participation in extracurricular activities. To continue to participate, a student must show no symptoms and wear a mask when possible, such as on buses. In addition, the student must test immediately to prove they do not have COVID-19, and then again between the fifth and seventh days.
For the full NBC4 story click here
