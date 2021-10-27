Columbus Firefighters deliver baby on busy freeway

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Columbus firefighters are being hailed for helping to deliver a baby under less-than-ideal circumstances.

On Oct. 11 on the side of the State Route 315 freeway, crew members from stations 6 and 27 responded to a call of a woman in labor.

The firefighters successfully delivered the impatient infant, who weighed in at 9 pounds.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: