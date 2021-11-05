Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s no secret that ‘YE’ formerly known as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West were getting a divorce. What threw some folks for a loop was when Kanye West had his recording breaking ‘Donda’ listening party in Chicago there was a wedding scene that featured Kim Kardashian decked out in a beautiful wedding dress. Then when the marketing mastermind changed his name to ‘YE’, Kim K said she was going to remain Kim K West. It seems that the power couple has been doing what they do professional best and have been keeping it moving forward but then Kim Kardashian decided to start testing the dating pool waters with Pete Davidson in the NYC and it seems like Kanye is feelin some type of ‘YE’ about Kim K. dating.

When the subject of Kim Kardashian came up to Kanye West (we are sorry ‘YE’) in a recent interview, ‘Ye’ hit the interviewers with Kim Kardashian is still his wife because there “ain’t no paperwork”, for real, for real.

YE also took the time to keep it real about the he and Drake beef:

“Drake don’t do a diss like outright diss song where it’s a headshot,…He’s gonna set it up like war. He’s gonna do stuff like live five blocks down the street from you. He’s gonna like go and DM every single girl in your family, every single girl around your family, all your n**ga’s family.”

Then YE decided to swing his verbal disdains onto another rapper which he Big Sean when asked “Pusha or Big Sean?” YE’s response was:

“Oh, I love this!! Let me tell you…I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna stay, ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean.”

Needless to say YE was on a roll on this day. Take a look at the videos below

Is Kanye Feelin Some Kind Of YE About Kim K Dating? [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

