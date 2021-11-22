Report finds 25% of Ohioans suffering mental health issues before pandemic, didn’t seek treatment

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, almost 25 percent of adults in Ohio struggle with mental health issues, according to a new report from Mental Health America.

The report shows Ohio’s mental health was declining before the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, 63 percent of the state’s youth with major depressive episodes didn’t receive treatment, while just more than 6 percent of Ohio adults reported serious thoughts of suicide.

Since 2019, Ohio slid from 11th to 25th in the nation’s mental health rankings.

If you or a loved one is also in need help, you can visit a list of these mental health resources:

ADAMH of Franklin County

Mental Health America of Ohio

