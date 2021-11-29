Ohio State falls to No. 7 after losing to Michigan in AP college football poll; Cincinnati up to No. 3

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Michigan jumped to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday and Oklahoma State joined the top five for the first time since 2015.
The Wolverines moved up four spots after emphatically beating Ohio State on Saturday to break an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry.
Cincinnati moved up to No. 3, flip-flopping with Alabama at No. 4. The Crimson Tide slipped after beating Auburn in overtime.
RELATED STORY: Ohio State quarterback Miller announces intent to transfer
For the full NBC4 story click here
The Latest:
