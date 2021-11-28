Cbus
HomeCbus

Ohio State quarterback Miller announces intent to transfer

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, an Ohio State University quarterback has announced his intent to transfer to another school in search of playing time.

Jack Miller III, who recently had drunk driving charges against him reduced to reckless operation, announced via Twitter he is leaving Ohio State to “look at opportunities available to me to play the game I love.”

Miller was Ohio State’s third-string quarterback this season.

Miller was initially arrested on Nov. 5 and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired near East 15th Avenue and North 4th Street at 1:30 a.m. Four days later, head coach Ryan Day said Miller was suspended.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Ohio State Buckeyes That Went to the NFL
17 photos

The Latest:

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 25 Akron at Ohio State

Ohio State quarterback Miller announces intent to transfer

 24 seconds ago
04.10.43
Photos
Close