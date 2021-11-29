Ohio
OHSAA releases schedule for high school football state championships

NCAA FOOTBALL: NOV 21 Wisconsin at Northwestern

Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty

According to NBC4i, The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the schedule for this week’s football state championships, set to begin Thursday night.

All games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

  • Division II State Championship – Thursday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

    Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-3) vs. No. 8 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-3)

  • Division IV State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m.

    No. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Youngstown Ursuline (11-3)

  • Division III State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m.

    No. 2 Hamilton Badin (14-0) vs. No. 1 Chardon (15-0)

  • Division I State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.

    No. 5 Springfield (13-1) vs. No. 3 Lakewood St. Edward (13-1)

  • Division VII State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m.

    No. 3 Newark Catholic (14-1) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0)

  • Division VI State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 3 p.m.

    No. 6 Coldwater (13-2) vs. No. 8 Carey (14-1)

  • Division V State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.

    No. 8 Versailles (14-1) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (14-0)

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

