Cbus
HomeCbus

Murder charges against Jason Meade filed in death of Casey Goodson Jr.

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio

Source: JOHN LANDRY / TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY

 

According to NBC4i, charges have been filed in the shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr. by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy nearly a year ago.

Jason Meade was indicted Thursday on two charges of murder and one count of reckless homicide. The charges were filed in Franklin County Court.

RELATED STORY: 19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio

Related Stories

The death of Goodson, 23, was the first in a series of fatal shootings by law enforcement officers against Black people in the Columbus area — also including Andre’ Hill and Ma’Khia Bryant — that sparked protests around the city.

RELATED STORY: Autopsy Shows Casey Goodson Jr. Was Shot 6 Times In The Back By Cop With ‘High-Powered Rifle,’ Mom Says

The charges shed light on what happened on Dec. 4 when Meade, a white deputy, encountered Goodson, and come after months of statements from law enforcement, family members and attorneys that sometimes conflicted with one another.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio
Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio
19 photos

The Latest:

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio

Murder charges against Jason Meade filed in death…

 1 hour ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close