According to NBC4i,travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show evidence of a negative test for the virus within one day of boarding their flight instead of three days prior.
President Biden will also extend the federal rule requiring passengers on planes, trains and buses to wear face masks through March 18. It was previously scheduled to expire in mid-January.
The Biden administration’s moves come after the White House announced a ban on travel to the U.S. by foreign nationals who have been to South Africa or seven other African countries within the previous 14 days.
That travel ban does not apply to U.S. citizens and permanent residents.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Ohio Dominican University freezing tuition for 2022-2023
- These new U.S. travel restrictions have began
- Do you still need to wear a mask if you got the COVID-19 booster shot?
- Patriot Front Members March Though DC Chanting ‘Reclaim America’ Then Get Stranded In The Cold
- Black Man Gets New Trial After All White Jury Deliberated In A Room With Confederate Symbols
- Normani Gives Us Fashion Goals In Sheer Mugler Ensemble
- Less Than A Year After Losing US Senate Race, David Perdue Sets His Sights On Georgia Governor
- Chloe Bailey Is A ‘Girl On Fire’ In Red Hair And Sparkly Curve-Hugging Dress
- Mississippi Governor Challenged On His ‘Culture Of Life’ Fails To Address State’s Overall Poor Health And Well-being
- Northern California Man First In The Region To Be Sentenced Under 2009 Federal Hate Crime Law