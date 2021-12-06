Ohio Dominican University freezing tuition for 2022-2023

According to NBC4i, Ohio Dominican University has announced there will be a tuition and room rate freeze for the 2022-2023 academic year.
The university’s board of trustees approved the tuition freeze Friday for ODU’s undergraduate, majority of graduate, adult and continuing education students.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant disruption in many of our students’ lives, especially in ways that have impacted them and their families financially,” said ODU President Connie Gallaher. “I am most grateful to our Board of Trustees for making this important decision, and I hope our students – both those currently attending ODU as well as future Panthers – find comfort in this announcement and see it as our way of affirming our commitment to providing an outstanding and affordable Catholic college education.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
