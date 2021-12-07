CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The Columbus Crew has announced a brand new developmental second team called Columbus Crew 2 that will begin play in 2022.
Crew 2 will participate in the recently announced MLS NEXT Pro league where they will play other MLS clubs developmental teams. Home matches will be played at historic Crew Stadium, marking the return of live soccer matches at the first soccer-specific MLS stadium.
Crew 2 and MLS NEXT Pro will begin its inaugural season in March 2022 and conclude with postseason play in September.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Polaris Fashion Place shooting suspect pleads guilty
- School bus driver shortages hitting central Ohio districts
- Columbus Crew launches development team, Crew 2
- Death Of Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Draws Attention To Black Babies’ High Infant Mortality Rate
- Texas Southern Men’s Basketball Team Makes HBCU History By Dominating Florida Gators
- Black Florida College Student Shot And Killed On Campus By Police Who Say He Was Wielding A Knife
- Nick Cannon Announces The Death Of His 7th Child Zen
- Probe Into Lynching Of Emmett Till Closed By Justice Department With No New Charges, Because Of Course…
- The Homicide Rates Among Pregnant Black Women Will Shock You–Researchers Point To Systemic Racism
- Zendaya Gives Us Spidy-Inspired Fashion At The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Photocall
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: