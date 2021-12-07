Cbus
Columbus Crew launches development team, Crew 2

According to NBC4i, The Columbus Crew has announced a brand new developmental second team called Columbus Crew 2 that will begin play in 2022.

Crew 2 will participate in the recently announced MLS NEXT Pro league where they will play other MLS clubs developmental teams. Home matches will be played at historic Crew Stadium, marking the return of live soccer matches at the first soccer-specific MLS stadium.

Crew 2 and MLS NEXT Pro will begin its inaugural season in March 2022 and conclude with postseason play in September.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

