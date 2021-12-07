Columbus Crew launches development team, Crew 2

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The Columbus Crew has announced a brand new developmental second team called Columbus Crew 2 that will begin play in 2022.

Crew 2 will participate in the recently announced MLS NEXT Pro league where they will play other MLS clubs developmental teams. Home matches will be played at historic Crew Stadium, marking the return of live soccer matches at the first soccer-specific MLS stadium.

Crew 2 and MLS NEXT Pro will begin its inaugural season in March 2022 and conclude with postseason play in September.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: