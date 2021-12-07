Polaris Fashion Place shooting suspect pleads guilty

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, one of the men accused of firing a gun inside the Polaris Fashion Place last March pled guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from the incident.

Anthony D. Truss Jr. pled guilty to felonious assault with a three-year gun specification and inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to Delaware County Court filings.

Truss and LeVon Sommerville exchanged gunfire inside the shopping center on March 3, 2021, according to court documents.

The state will conduct a pre-sentencing investigation.

For the full NBC4 story click here

