Off the EP “Coming to Grips” produced by Rashad is the music video from Columbus, Ohio native CoCity called “Billman.” The video was directed by Ted Cadillac. This track is sure to get your head-nodding with dope lyrics and a bangin’ beat. Support Ohio’s own and download his latest project where ever you stream your music.

