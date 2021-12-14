Police arrest 15-year old who brought gun to Centennial High School

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Columbus police said they have arrested a 15-year-old male who brought a gun to Centennial High School on Tuesday morning.
Police report that the security staff at Centennial was contacted by a student around 7:45 a.m., who said the suspect, also a student at the school, had a gun in his backpack.
Security located the suspect inside the school and found a gun inside his backpack loaded with 29 bullets, according to police. He was arrested on charges of conveying, possessing a gun in a school zone and carrying concealed weapons.
For the full NBC4 story click here
