COVID-19 in Ohio Dec 24th update: More than 14K new cases, 443 additional deaths

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
As of Friday, Dec. 24, a total of 1,910,991 (+14,414) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 94,353 (+214) hospitalizations and 11,557 (+17) admissions into the ICU.
ODH reported 443 deaths on Friday bringing the total to 28,720.
Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard on Friday to help hospitals with their pandemic-related staffing shortages.
For the full NBC4 story click here
