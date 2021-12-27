Understanding Debt, Budgets, Finances and more.

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sean Anthony spoke with Layden Hale, who is the Senior Housing Advisor at Homeport. The two discussed the importance of understanding debt, budgets and finances. Sean asked Layden to comment on the recent bill signed into law by the Governor.

On October 28, 2021 Governor DeWine signed into law Senate Bill 1, making Ohio the largest state to require personal finance education in schools. This law requires all high-schoolers to take a half credit, standalone personal finance course before they graduate.

I also asked Layden what is being done in the community to help people not be so burdened with debt. We elaborated on how Columbus State is now offering free education for two years to graduates of Columbus City Schools.

