Where you can dispose of your holiday trees in Columbus

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, the City of Columbus announced several sites where you can dispose of your holiday trees to close out the year.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling said it will provide curbside pickup of holiday trees for free placed on the curbside before 6:00 a.m. on regular yard waste collection days.

To dispose the trees, you must make sure all lights, ornaments, tinsel, and decorations are removed along with cutting eight foot or taller trees in half and not putting the tree in a plastic bag.

You can also dispose of holiday trees at multiple free yard waste drop-off locations. Click the link below for those locations…

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: