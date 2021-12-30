Cbus
Where you can dispose of your holiday trees in Columbus

Christmas tree

According to NBC4i, the City of Columbus announced several sites where you can dispose of your holiday trees to close out the year.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling said it will provide curbside pickup of holiday trees for free placed on the curbside before 6:00 a.m. on regular yard waste collection days.

To dispose the trees, you must make sure all lights, ornaments, tinsel, and decorations are removed along with cutting eight foot or taller trees in half and not putting the tree in a plastic bag.

You can also dispose of holiday trees at multiple free yard waste drop-off locations.  Click the link below for those locations…

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

