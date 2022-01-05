Cbus
Ohio State closing concession stands at sporting events

Wisconsin v Ohio State

According to NBC4i, with athletics set to pick up again at the Ohio State University, the school has announced that due to the spread of COVID-19, concession stands will be closed at all upcoming sporting events.

In an announcement made Tuesday, the Ohio State Department of Athletics said the closure will begin immediately, adding that water will be available for attendees.

OSU is also prohibiting fans from bringing outside food and drinks.

For the full NBC4 story click here

