77 rapes reported to OSU police in 2021, 5 in December

According to NBC4i, five people reported rapes at Ohio State University in December according to police logs, bringing the total rapes reported in 2021 to campus police to 77.
In December, three of the sexual assaults are reported as being off campus. One is recorded with an unknown location, and the fifth is recorded as happening at Lincoln Tower in early November.
All rapes reported in December happened in 2021, and all were reported to Campus Security Authorities.
