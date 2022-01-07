Cbus
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Third day of 19,000+ cases

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Friday, Jan. 7 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,151,829 +19,563
Hospitalizations 99,170 +440
ICU admissions 12,007 +51
Deaths* 30,072 398
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 15,000.

 

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/community/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-in-ohio-friday-update-latest-number-of-cases-to-be-released-at-2pm-56/

 

