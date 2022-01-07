Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Third day of 19,000+ cases

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of Friday, Jan. 7 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,151,829
|+19,563
|Hospitalizations
|99,170
|+440
|ICU admissions
|12,007
|+51
|Deaths*
|30,072
|398
The 21-day case average is above 15,000.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/community/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-in-ohio-friday-update-latest-number-of-cases-to-be-released-at-2pm-56/
