Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Third day of 19,000+ cases

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Friday, Jan. 7 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,151,829 +19,563 Hospitalizations 99,170 +440 ICU admissions 12,007 +51 Deaths* 30,072 398 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 15,000.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/community/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-in-ohio-friday-update-latest-number-of-cases-to-be-released-at-2pm-56/

