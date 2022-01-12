Tracee Ellis Ross Shines In A Bright Yellow Ensemble

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Our fashion queen Tracee Ellis Ross has done it again! Today, the Black-ish actress took to Instagram to brighten up all of Wednesdays when she donned this colorful, yellow, cold-shoulder midi dress that featured ruffles at the hem. She paired the look with matching yellow Christian Louboutin pumps and was sure to show off her full look, giving us an array of poses to show off effortless style. First, she posed and gave us a few side views, and then a full frontal view while sitting in a chair, and finally, a full-body shot as she posed on the sidewalk. She wore her signature hair big and curly and kept her makeup to a minimum to show off her natural beauty that we all know and love.

“Couldn’t choose,” she captioned the photo set, alluding to the fact that she couldn’t choose just one photo to post. And we’re glad she didn’t because the Internet deserves to see all of these! Check out the beautiful pics below.

“Love every single one,” one of Tracee’s 10.6 million Instagram followers left underneath the photo carousel while another said, “Because…why choose?! ” and that’s our sentiment exactly!

When Tracee isn’t busy breaking the Internet, she’s preparing to say goodbye to her character on Bow Johnson on the hit series Black-ish, and recently, the actress took to social media to celebrate the final season premiere of the hit show, sharing a heartwarming montage of the series over the last few years. “It’s the start of the long goodbye….” she captioned the post. “The #blackish farewell season premiere airs tonight at 9:30/830c—that’s in less than an hour if you’re on the East Coast! We’re having a lil party over on Twitter with our special guest star @michelleobama and @whenweallvote for the East Coast broadcast! Come join us! #wwavblackish”

Don’t miss…

Tracee Ellis Ross Teams Up With Oprah To Create “The Hair Tales” Docuseries

Tracee Ellis Ross Adds A Treatment Collection To Her Pattern Beauty Brand

Tracee Ellis Ross Shines In A Bright Yellow Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: