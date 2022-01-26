Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Columbus City Schools has canceled all classes for Wednesday, Jan. 26.

According to an announcement from the district, the cancelation is because of “an increased number of transportation absences and forecasted cold morning temperatures.”

All athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled as well.

For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/columbus-city-schools-cancels-all-classes-wednesday/

