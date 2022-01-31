Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Oh Baby! Da Brat & Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Expecting A Child Together!

Da Brat and her fiancé Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart announced they are expecting a child together! The two jointly posted an Instagram photo making hearts with their hands holding Judy’s stomach with the caption “We are EXTENDING the family.”

The couple recently got engaged last September when Judy popped the question at Brat’s surprise “Coming To America” themed birthday party on their WE tv reality show. The rapper shared that her partner didn’t propose with one ring, but six equally to 35 carats.

The two are planning to get married on February 22, 2022. Congrats to Brat & Judy!

Da Brat and her now fiancé Jesseca 'Judy' Dupart are official! On their WE tv reality show "Brat Loves Judy", Judy surprised Brat with a "Coming To America" themed birthday party with family and friends where she decided to pop the question. There were guest performances from Keke Wyatt and Lil Mo on their special night. SEE: The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Episode 30 “Da Brat Loves Judy”  https://www.instagram.com/p/CTV0sCVISKD/ CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Da Brat has recently been opening up more about her journey to opening up about her sexuality and how Judy has made it an experience worth it all. “I met someone who made me feel fearless. She [Judy] has lived her life out loud, and I just felt like at this point, I'm so grown and my journey has been so strong that I have built a coat of armor against anything that anybody has to say about me. I have been gettin talked about for years, and I'm just like you know what, I'm happy. I want to be happy and I want to hold her hand in public. I want to kiss her in public. And she just made me feel like it was okay and oh my god, it was. It was the best thing that I've ever done. It feels like a weight is lifted, I just feel free.” SEE: Da Brat Makes First Daytime Appearance Since Coming Out To Tell Her Story On ‘Tamron Hall’  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=037h-Yi_Gck&feature=emb_logo   "She said YES …………. once she realized what was going on. We IZ fiancé’s #engaged," Judy captioned a photo with Brat showing off her ring. Congrats to these two and we're excited to see them #SoSoEngaged! Check out their engagement moments below! https://www.instagram.com/p/CTVyudyMFrQ/ HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Oh Baby! Da Brat & Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Expecting A Child Together!  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

