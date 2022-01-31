Feature Story
Alicia Keys Reacts To Old Interview Of Janet Jackson Naming Her As A Lesbian Crush

The world is currently reveling in gratitude following pop icon Janet Jackson’s special tell-all documentary which aired this past weekend on Lifetime and A&E.

From interesting recollections about her equally iconic late brother Michael Jackson, to a long list of other noteworthy facts revealed throughout the four episodes, the fittingly-titled JANET. proved to be a treat for the legion of music fans that appreciate all five decades and counting of her contributions to music, movies, dance, live entertainment and so much more.

One person tuning in was fellow R&B queen Alicia Keys, who jumped on social media to not only help promote the doc but also remind the world of a time when Miss Jackson may have been thinking about getting “nasty” with the Girl On Fire vocalist.

 

 

In an innocent act of flirtation, Keys shared a screengrab from an old interview Janet did back in 2008 (seen above) where the interviewer asked her who’d she choose to have a lesbian fling with. The “Rope Burn” singer doesn’t shy away from the question either, boldly stating, “I think I would pick Alicia Keys,” and giving her reasoning by simply adding, “I think she’s wonderful.”

“I always knew I was BAE But when @janetjackson says it,” Alicia wrote along with the post to her 22.6 million IG followers. Many gushed over even the thought of a tryst between the two pop divas, some agreeing with Janet’s taste while others willing to settle for a place in line. Given that both women claim and behave as heterosexuals, one currently in a highly-publicized marriage to a male super producer, it’s easy to classify this as just playful flirting.

Still, the thought of these two pairing up is enticing to say the least!

Watch the trailer for JANET. below, streaming now on Lifetime:

 

 

[caption id="attachment_1117793" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Christian JENTZ / Gettyaine[/caption] So Janet Jackson’s Lifetime and A&E documentary concluded last night, and if you’re fan you were probably pleased with the insight. But one particular point that has people in their feelings is Jermaine Dupri admitted that him being “reckless” is what put the kabosh on their 8-year relationship. https://twitter.com/JanetJackson/status/1441152098867896322 Shortly after reveal, Jackson said she heard that JD, who she admitted to wanting to start a family with, was cheating on her. Say what now? JD, could have been in happy matrimony with Janet Jackson, and he fumbled the relationship bag. Jackson herself said JD was a nice guy, and the joke was that he clearly had to be in order to bag someone of Jackson’s caliber. But man alive. “One of the weird things is that dating Janet attracts other women, girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her…and I’m a man,” said JD in the doc. Yeah, nah. https://twitter.com/TheBGates/status/1487612235123937281 Black Twitter saw this as a betrayal, and the Don Chichi has been catching all the slander ever since. Peep some of the best reactions below. https://twitter.com/FirstGentleman/status/1487611587707826179  

was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

