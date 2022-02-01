HBCU Grambling State Inks NIL Deal For All Scholarship Athletes

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Grambling State’s athletic program is making headlines around the sports world after it was reported that they could be the first school to give all of their scholarship athletes a NIL deal.

According to ESPN, Grambling State is going to announce a Name Image and Likeness deal for all of its scholarship student-athletes. Every Grambling athlete will receive annual income for their NIL. The deal to sponsor all of Grambling State’s scholarship athletes is rumored to be the first of its kind for any school.

The specific dollar amount that the athletes will receive or the total payout of the deal is not clear yet. However, the school does have commitments from both Urban Edge Network and Athylt that will provide money for the athletes.

Grambling State is a pillar in HBCU athletics and this new deal could sweeten the pot substantially for Grambling state coaches to attract better athletes than their other FCS counterparts.

The school just pulled him in a huge hire for their football program in head coach Hue Jackson. Jackson has NFL head coaching experience and brings with him a ton of expertise from his years around the game. While his social profile may not be as large as Eddie George or Deion Sanders, he still garners a ton of respect from his football peers.

Jackson could easily lead Grambling back to success on the field and challenge Sanders for a SWAC championship and Celebration Bowl berth.

The NIL deal with Grambling is significant because it allows HBCUs to capitalize on the momentum of the movements that have taken place in the last two years. Having a deal of this nature will give Grambling a significant advantage and we could see the university start benefiting from this in the future.

Grambling’s foresight should inspire other HBCUs to spark up deals of similar nature to help their athletes.

