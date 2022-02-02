Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After making a name for himself as a ’90s TV star on the Nickelodeon shows All That and his own series Kenan & Kel alongside fellow comedian Kenan Thompson, celebrated actor Kel Mitchell has now given his life to God as a youth pastor and author of the new self-help book, Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith.

We got the seasoned Renaissance Man to join us on the show today to talk about what inspired his new 90-day devotional and what led him to accepting a new path in ministry.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kel describes Blessed Mode as his way of reminding people of how to take care of the spiritual self over a span of three months, whether it’s a daily mantra to keep the faith intact or just practices that’ll have the whole family prayed up. He also touches on overcoming his own mental health issues and how a conversation with God gave him the courage to become a youth pastor and help foster in faith for a new generation.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to Kel Mitchell’s full interview on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Kel Mitchell Discusses His Journey To Ministry & His New 90-Day Devotional [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: