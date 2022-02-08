According to NBC4i, If you’re hoping for a Valentine’s Day wedding but don’t have anything set up yet, the Franklin County Municipal Court has you covered.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., Feb. 14, judges will be performing wedding ceremonies in courtroom 14A of the Franklin County Municipal Courthouse.
Anyone wanting to schedule a wedding should go to the court’s website to schedule an appointment, however, walk-ins are welcome but could experience a wait.
There is a $25 filing fee that must be paid prior to the ceremony, and couples must have a marriage license before the wedding can take place.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/franklin-county/franklin-co-muni-judges-to-perform-wedding-ceremonies-on-valentines-day/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Franklin Co. muni judges to perform wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day
- Body found inside Columbus gentlemen’s club identified
- Meet Your 2022 Future History Make: Ralphiel Hughley
- Run This Town: Four Black Female Mayors That Made History
- Georgia School Board District’s First Black Woman Chair Targeted By Conservatives Over TikTok Videos
- Halle Berry Takes Us To The ‘Wild Side’ In Latest Instagram Pic
- Prayers Up: Mom Of Singer/Actor Tyrese Put Into An Induced Coma Due To Pneumonia & COVID-19
- Black FedEx Driver Demands Hate Crime Charges For White Father/Son Duo That Shot At His Truck
- Buckeyes unveil new field design for Ohio Stadium
- Columbus police: Landlord stabs tenant