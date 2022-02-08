Franklin Co. muni judges to perform wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, If you’re hoping for a Valentine’s Day wedding but don’t have anything set up yet, the Franklin County Municipal Court has you covered.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., Feb. 14, judges will be performing wedding ceremonies in courtroom 14A of the Franklin County Municipal Courthouse.

Anyone wanting to schedule a wedding should go to the court’s website to schedule an appointment, however, walk-ins are welcome but could experience a wait.

There is a $25 filing fee that must be paid prior to the ceremony, and couples must have a marriage license before the wedding can take place.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/franklin-county/franklin-co-muni-judges-to-perform-wedding-ceremonies-on-valentines-day/

