Coca-Cola, Pepsi face boycotts over continued Russia operations

According to NBC4i, beverage giants Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are facing harsh criticism Friday after news of both companies’ continued operations in Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine. The attention led both #BoycottCocaCola and #BoycottPepsi to trend on Twitter Friday, with many swearing off products from both.

Pressure to pull business from Russia comes after numerous governments and businesses implemented a cascade of economic consequences following the unprovoked attack on Ukraine that began Feb. 24.

The Economist correspondent Oliver Carroll reported Friday that Ukrainian supermarkets Novus and Silpo are boycotting Coca-Cola for the time being. Reuters explains both beverage companies have around 4% revenue exposure in Russia. Pepsi also has two production plants in the country.

