Gahanna teen still missing after weekend searches

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, search and rescue teams, family, and community members combed the Big Walnut Creek over the weekend in an effort to find Ali Shegow, 17, who went missing on Feb. 21.

Although there have been multiple leads with possible sightings of Shegow since he disappeared two weeks ago, none have brought any new or credible information to the case, according to a social media report from the Gahanna Division of Police.

“Adverse weather, quickly changing water levels, large amounts of debris above and below the water’s surface, hazardous conditions along the creek’s banks and other factors hamper the efforts of search teams,” police said in the post.

Shegow reportedly disappeared after walking into the Big Walnut Creek near Academy Park, according to Mifflin Township authorities.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: