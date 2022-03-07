Worthington drops citywide mask mandate

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Worthington City Council voted unanimously Monday to drop a citywide indoor mask mandate.
The repeal becomes effective at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Worthington’s mandate was put into effect on Sept. 13, 2021.
Individual businesses can still require masks if they choose to do so.
For the full NBC4 story click here
