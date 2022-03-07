Two people injured in shooting at Downtown parking garage

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, two people were injured in a shooting at a parking garage near downtown Columbus on Monday morning.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at about 9:45 a.m., along with Columbus police and fire crews.
Chief Deputy Rick Minerd said there was an altercation involving a female and two males. Minerd said that at least one shot was fired and that one male and the female were taken to Grant Medical Center.
