Two people injured in shooting at Downtown parking garage

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, two people were injured in a shooting at a parking garage near downtown Columbus on Monday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at about 9:45 a.m., along with Columbus police and fire crews.

Chief Deputy Rick Minerd said there was an altercation involving a female and two males. Minerd said that at least one shot was fired and that one male and the female were taken to Grant Medical Center.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: