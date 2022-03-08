Jeff Johnson Explains Gas Price Inflation, Brittney Griner’s Case, & Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Bill

Jeff Johnson is here to report three top things you should know that are currently affecting our community. Gas prices are on the rise due to the war going on in Russia and the inflation doesn’t look like it’s slowing down. Globally, Jeff explains that the problem could get worse due to trying to not rely on Russian fuel. In other Russian news, the public is gathering more information on Brittney Griner’s case. From what we know, it’s been a month since she’s been stuck there and the U.S. and the Russian government are working with each other to do a trade to get one of their own out of American jail.
And finally, the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act passed on Monday in a unanimous Senate vote. The bill will finally make lynching a federal hate crime.
WNBA Superstar Brittney Griner Reportedly Detained In Russian For 3 Weeks For Hashish Oil
1. Word
1 of 10
#FreeBrittney Seriously, I pray for her safe return home 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/Z2Mtv1zQ1u— Hoop City Shy 🏀🏀🏀🗣🎙 (@SharonShyBrown) March 5, 2022
2. Yup
2 of 10
#FreeBrittney why is she still overseas? Also The WNBA needs to pay their players better money so that these players shouldn't have to play out there! https://t.co/vB05fEAy6I— 💕♈Tasha🇺🇲🏳️🌈 💕 (@DreadsAndAries) March 5, 2022
3.
3 of 10
Suspect as hell. #freeBrittney https://t.co/d1lJN0mZtj— Duchess Plum (@DuchessPlum) March 5, 2022
4.
4 of 10
If Kevin Durant was in a Russian jail, would we wait three weeks to discuss?” #FreeBrittney https://t.co/e866xJTEok— Jason Blevins (@JBlevinsNBA) March 5, 2022
5.
5 of 10
Praying for Brittney Griner’s safety and her rights. An incredibly scary situation.— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) March 5, 2022
Heartbreaking BG has been in there almost a month and we’re just now really finding out. We need to get her home.
6. Crazy
6 of 10
Brittney Griner has been detained for 3 weeks and we’re just hearing about it?— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) March 5, 2022
7.
7 of 10
I can’t believe Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody for 3 weeks and the news is just now breaking here. What a nightmare scenario. I cannot even imagine what she must be feeling rn.— roxane gay (@rgay) March 5, 2022
8.
8 of 10
Brittney Griner has been in Russian custody for three weeks for a vape and we’re just finding out about it?!?! Unbelievable.— kevikev (@KevCoke6) March 5, 2022
9.
9 of 10
Free Brittney Griner and free all those arrested and in prison on cannabis possession charges around the world— Dani Bar-Lavi (@dblfluidity) March 5, 2022
10.
10 of 10
If you’re asking “What was Brittney Griner doing in Russia?”, You’re:— Prodigal Daughter of the Dust (@mikagadsden) March 5, 2022
A) Focused on the wrong shit.
B) Clueless about the lengths women athletes have to go to earn competitive salaries.
Jeff Johnson Explains Gas Price Inflation, Brittney Griner’s Case, & Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Bill was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com